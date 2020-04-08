More than $2 million in grants under the massive federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act will be headed to North Shore Community Health Inc. and Lynn Community Health Inc. to help the health clinics deal with the response to COVID-19, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, announced Tuesday.
North Shore Community Health, with locations in Gloucester, Salem and Peabody, will receive $809,600 while Lynn Community Health will get $1,288,115, through the U.S Department of Health and Human Services.
"Health care workers are on the front line, and local clinics are maxing out their reserve funds to respond to the coronavirus," Moulton said in a press release. "These grants will help health clinics meet the moment and keep us safe.
"There are still far too many people lacking protective equipment and tools that keep people alive like respirators," he said. "I'm going to keep fighting for the heroes in our community saving lives and so every American can get tested and treated for the coronavirus."
