The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the opening production of Gloucester Stage Company.
The staff was excited to open its 41st season in June with “Tiny Beautiful Things,” based on the book by Cheryl Strayed, a New York Times best-selling author, which was adapted for stage by Academy Award nominee Nia Vardalos.
Artistic Director Robert Walsh said the theater is observing the precautions surrounding COVID-19 in canceling the show.
But in a note of good news, the theater company has been able to secure this play to open its 2021 season.
“It’s a play that will have extra resonance once we’re on the other side of this pandemic,” Walsh said. “We are excited that our all-female creative team will join us then.”
In an e-blast to patrons, Gloucester Stage noted that thus far, it will lose an estimated $115,000 in revenues and has set up a Gloucester Stage COVID-19 Response Fund. As of now, the theater plans to open July 10 with “Baskerville.”
In spite of the loss of its opening show, the theater is eager to announce the lineup, which includes another crowning accomplishment. Gloucester Stage obtained rights to the first regional premiere of the comedy “Seared” since its sold-out off-Broadway production.
The theater’s black box stage will be transformed into a restaurant kitchen for “Seared,” written by Theresa Rebeck, who now holds the title of most Broadway-produced female playwright.
Rebeck’s play, which is set in a small New York restaurant, “explores where art ends and commerce begins” and features colorful characters and a clash between an explosive and passionate chef who does not always see eye-to-eye with his business partner.
“This is such a win for Gloucester Stage,” said Managing Director Christopher Griffith. “This is something that our audience can sink their teeth into — a pun intended.”
The season lineup is as follows:
July 10-Aug. 2: “Baskerville — a Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” by Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig. This work is described as a fast-paced comedy about Holmes and Watson attempting to solve the mystery of “The Hound of the Baskervilles” before a family curse dooms its newest heir.
Aug. 7-30: “Seared,” by Theresa Rebeck. When the talented chef Harry gains notoriety for his signature scallop dish, a clash ensues between the restaurant partners in this fiery theatrical work.
Sept. 4-27: “Reparations,” by James Sheldon. This is the first regional production of the new play since its world premiere off-Broadway last November. The story begins when a book editor invites an aspiring black author to her apartment after a “boozy book party.” But the night of passion turns into something nightmarish when he threatens to reveal a secret from the editor’s past.
Oct. 2-18: “Think of Me Tuesday,” by Gloucester’s Ken Riaf. Set in Fishtown, Massachusetts, this new play tells the story of a perennial mayoral candidate who never backs down even after continued embarrassing losses year after year.
For tickets and information, visit www.gloucesterstage.com.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.
