The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
Due to incorrect information given the Times, the address to find information on applying for Cape Ann Community Foundation grants for nonprofits was wrong in the story "Foundation accepting grant proposals,'' published April 8 in print and online. The June 1 application deadline in now three weeks away. The correct address for more information and a link to the online application form is www.lovecapeann.com.