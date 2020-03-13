The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
The original version of the story "Bank branch opening at former frozen store," published online and in print in Friday's edition, erroneously reported that Jonathan Broderick would be managing Santander Bank's Ipswich branch and Main Street branch in Gloucester. The bank's Main Street branch is closing April 3. The opening date for the Rogers Street branch is April 6.
