The story, "Let's work together," published in print and online, requires correction. The reporter stated that though those in opposition to the debt exclusion came up short Tuesday night, they logged on to Wednesday night's meeting to publicly state how grateful for they were for the communication with the administration. Mary Ann Boucher spoke at the meeting to thank Superintendent Ben Lummis for a personal conversation for herself and not any opposition group.