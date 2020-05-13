The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
A correction is needed for Tuesday's story titled "Essex, Manchester to require face coverings in public."
Everyone in the towns older than 2 will be required to wear some sort of face covering while out in public, when social distancing is an impossibility.
Essex Health Agent Erin Kirchner said town police and Board of Health plan on enforcing Gov. Charlie Baker's latest guidelines, including those regarding face masks, through education rather than punitive measures.
"While we reserve the right to issue tickets," she continued, "the main goal for us is to educate the public on the need for face coverings."