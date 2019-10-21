The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
The original version of the report "Whole Foods set to break bread at Beverly Crossing," posted online Thursday onlyincorrectly describes the Marine Stewardship Council's values regarding seafood. The council is an ecolabeling program with a blue fish label used on seafood that is certified sustainable. The headline also incorrectly refers to the name of the plaza in which Whole Foods in Beverly is located. That plaza is called North Shore Crossing.
