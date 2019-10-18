The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
A photo caption with the article "Small spaces, big potential," published in Thursday's Gloucester Daily Times and online, incorrectly identified the owner of a school bus that had been converted into a home on wheels, called a "skoolie." The Bright Side bus was converted by Skoolie Homes, the bus conversion business Missy Miller co-owns with her husband Jeff, for Elissa and Jeff Chambers.
