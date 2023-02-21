The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor Andrea Holbrook at 978-675-2713.
- The story, "Meeting to focus on CPA grants," published online and in print, requires a correction when it comes to which round of funding was described. It was Round 13 of the Community Preservation Committee grants for the 2022 round of funding that were approved by the City Council last month.
- A photograph accompanying the original story "Recreational cod, haddock limits proposed," published online and in print, was misidentified. Capt. Charlie Crocker of Mistie C. Charters of Newburyport was pictured holding a large pollock.