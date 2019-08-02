The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
In the story "Cape Ann Read show moves to Sawyer Free Library," published online and in print, it was erroneously reported that "The Tree in Dock Square" was written and illustrated by the same person. Bonnie L. Sylvester illustrated the children's book and the story was written by Jean Woodbury.
