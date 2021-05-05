The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
Due to incorrect information given the Times, the date for the Gloucester Democratic City Committee meeting was wrong in the story "Gun control proposal on city Democrats' agenda," published online and in print. The meeting will be Thursday, May 13, via Zoom at bit.ly/GDCC-May-2021, with business at 7 p.m. and John Rosenthal, co-founder of Stop Handgun Violence, speaking from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m.