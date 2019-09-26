The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
A story that ran in the Thursday, Sept. 26, edition requires a correction. The $10 million in donations referred to in a story about the groundbreaking for the new Cape Ann YMCA is actually a sum from several major donors, and not a single donation from Glen T. MacLeod, for whom the facility will be named.
