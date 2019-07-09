The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
Due to a reporter's error, “Reimagining Flamenco,” a main stage concert at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, during the final week of the Rockport Chamber Music Festival was listed as free to the public. It is not. Tickets start at $29. This concert at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., is an opportunity to hear the flamenco-inspired music of Manuel de Falla as well as classically-flavored reinventions of guitar and piano pieces by the old flamenco masters, according to the program. There is a pre-concert talk by pianist Serouj Kradjian and Barry Shiffman at 7 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit rockportmusic.org.
The Rockport Chamber Music Festival is presenting a free community concert on Wednesday, July 10, at 7 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center. It will feature students from the Morningside Music Bridge Program at the New England Conservatory performing works by Boccherini, Chopin, Paganini, Ligeti, Beethoven, Szymanowski and From.
