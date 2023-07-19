The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor Andrea Holbrook at 978-675-2713.
The state bathing beach water quality testing requirements listed in the story, "Tuck's Point, Long Beaches closed to swimming," published online and in print, was incorrect. The requirements are a count under 104 colony-forming units (CFU) per 100 milliliters for the Single Count Bacteria Test, and a geomean average of the previous five tests must be under 35cfu/100ml.