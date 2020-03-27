The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
An incorrect address was listed for a business in the "#CapeAnnCovid: What's open, what's closed" listing, published online and in print. Tiny Planet Computer, 58 Maplewood Ave., will be closed on Saturdays from now at least through the middle of April. It is also suspending on-site appointments until at least this time.
