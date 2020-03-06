The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
The article titled “School Design Chosen,” published on the front page Wednesday and online, contains some incorrect information. The headline and caption implied the rendering of the proposed school's exterior is the design approved by the East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial Building Committee, when in fact what was approved by the committee was the floor plan. The renderings by architects Dore and Whittier were intended to illustrate the mass of the building reflecting the approved floor plans. The exterior materials, windows, window placement, finishes, etc. were only shown in order to receive feedback from the committee, and were not part of any approval, according to committee Chairman Jonathon Pope.
