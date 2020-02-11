The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
The story, "Gloucester District Court: Lack of proper permits costs clammer $100," published online and in print needs correction and clarification.
Edward H. Lane Sr., 61, of 5 Fair St., pleaded guilty in Gloucester District Court to charges of pollution of a shellfish flat and littering coastal waters after Gloucester shellfish wardens and state Environmental Police traced an outboard found in Back Creek off the Mill River in May to him. He was ordered to pay $100 to the court's victim witness fund by April 7. The case was continued without a finding for six months.
Lane was also fined $600, lowered by a court magistrate to $400, for exceeding the clam limit of his recreational license in June. Gloucester shellfish wardens found him in possession of approximately 200 pounds of soft-shell clams, about 185 pounds above the legal limit of 15 pounds allowable for a recreational license holder.
Shellfish Warden Peter Seminara said Lane currently holds a valid commercial shellfish license and permit.
