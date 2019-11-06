The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
The story "Pett takes Ward 2 by 51 votes," published online and in Wednesday's print edition, contained an error. Candidate Joseph Giacalone has not served on the council before; his father John served many years through 2001. This was Joseph Giacalone's third try for a council seat; he lost in his first bid in 2015, when he ran for an at-large seat, and in 2017 when he also ran for the Ward 2 seat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.