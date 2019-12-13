The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
A story that ran in Friday's edition of the Gloucester Daily Times and online requires a correction. The clerk's office at Gloucester District Court confirmed that Patrick M. Hennessey was not, in fact, arraigned on a fourth or greater offense, as initially sought by Gloucester police, but rather a third offense of drunken driving. Upon further investigation after the incident, the charge was amended to OUI third offense, the clerk's office said.
