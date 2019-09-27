The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
Due to a correspondent's errors, the story, "Gloucester bans plastic straws," published online Thursday and in print Friday, requires correction. The ban does not begin this October but on July 1, 2021. Establishments are not required to offer straws, but if they do, they "must provide reusable or compostable straws unless a plastic straw is specifically requested in which case the establishment shall be required to provide a plastic straw," the ordinance says. Also the punishment for violations was misstated; a first violation will earn a warning, the second a $100 fine, and each subsequent offense a $200 fine.
