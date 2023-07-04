The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor Andrea Holbrook at 978-675-2713.
A photo of a pallet pile topped by an effigy of Motif No. 1, related to the story "What's going on for the Fourth of July on Cape Ann," published online and in Monday's paper was incorrectly credited to a Times staffer. It was taken by Megan Kelly Murphy.
The photo related to Gordon Baird's column "Outside/Inside" and the story "AROUND CAPE ANN: Twins on tap in two different concerts among many other shows this weekend," pictured the artwork “Lost in my Life” (wrapped books)," by Rachel Perry.