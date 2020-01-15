The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
The original version of the story "Cape Ann Y gets $1M for early ed center," published in print and online, mentioned the Cape Ann YMCA will be hosting a kick-off party to celebrate the new YMCA at the former Fuller School site at an event later this month. The Jan. 29 party at the Beauport Hotel Gloucester is a training event for volunteers who have committed to helping the Y raise the final $1 million. Anyone interested in volunteering to help the campaign may contact the Y's Chrissy Cahill at cahillc@northshoreymca.org
