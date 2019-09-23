The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
A correction is required for the story "Payment plan for Essex public safety building to be voted on Monday," published online Sunday and on Monday's Page 1. The public safety building is expected to cost $15.5 million and the town will borrow $12.5 million for the project. The borrowing plan has $5.2 million in interest attached, meaning $17.7 million will be spent in total. Also, the next Town Meeting in Essex is scheduled for Nov. 18.
