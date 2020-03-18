The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
The story "Coronavirus concerns shift addiction support online," published on Wednesday's Page 1 and online, requires correction. While Recovery Centers of America in Danvers is no longer hosting support group meetings from outside groups at its facility, the center has not stopped its own outpatient programming. The facility is using Webex for online support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.