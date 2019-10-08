The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
* The letter to the editor, "Get involved," published online Sunday and in print Monday, omitted the surname of the writer. It was written by Geoffrey Richon of Gloucester.
* Captions on last Wednesday's front-page photos of the City Hall ceremony marking the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month need clarification. It was the 20th anniversary of Strong Men Don’t Bully, but the event was organized under the leadership of the citywide Coalition for the Prevention of Domestic Abuse and HAWC, mostly women, that have been organizing this event and other community responses to domestic violence and sexual assault for more than 20 years.
