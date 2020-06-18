The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
In the Police/Fire log, published online and in Thursday's paper, it was reported that the Gloucester fire chief had always wanted to call police to report a fire. The caller was in fact a resident following the fire chief's directions to report any fire she witnessed on Wingaersheek Beach. The resident caller was the one who “always wanted to call in,” and told the dispatcher she was following the chief's directions.