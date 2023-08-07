The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor Andrea Holbrook at 978-675-2713.
The original version of the story, "Feedback sought on draft articles for Rockport's fall Town Meeting," published in print and online, requirescorrection and clarification.
During its Aug. 14 meeting, the Rockport Government & Bylaw Committee will present and discuss 10 articles it is proposing for Rockport's fall Town Meeting warrant. Committee member Penny Pilzer will make a presentation to the public related only to the proposed changes to the c. 8 DPW bylaw during meeting. The committee will take questions at the meeting, but will not answer them, instead using the questions and discussion on Aug. 14 to assist it in making sure that any matters of concern are addressed during presentation of each article at Town Meeting.