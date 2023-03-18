The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor Andrea Holbrook at 978-675-2713.
Due to incorrect information received by the Times, it was reported in the story, "Manchester resident offers organic land care services," published in print and online, that Cape Ann Gardens LLC was the first local business to offer exclusively organic land care services, as defined by the Northeast Organic Farming Association (NOFA).” Mary Mintz Master Gardener in Rockport and Mayer Tree in Essex are also accredited by NOFA. Mintz is an Accredited Organic Land Care Professional and Mayer Tree has one on staff.