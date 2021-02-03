The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
Due to an editor's error, a news item about the Seaside Garden Club of Manchester hosting a meeting was published in print and online. The club is not meeting in person at this time.
Similarly, Salem State University's Darwin Festival is not taking place in person but online. More information about this virtual event may be found at salemstate.edu/darwinfestival.