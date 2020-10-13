The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
A correction is required for the stories "Cape Ann towns still firming up plans for Halloween," published online only, and "Manchester bumps up Halloween hours," published online and in print. Both listed Tom Kehoe as chairman of Manchester's Board of Selectmen. Kehoe no longer serves as a selectman; he finished out his final term in 2018 after serving 12 years. Eli Boling is chairman of Manchester's Board of Selectmen.