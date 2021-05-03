The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
A story "Nursing home inspections lag behind nation average," published Monday in print and online, misstated the percentage of Massachusetts residents who’ve died from COVID-19 who were nursing home residents. About 30% of the state’s COVID-19 related deaths — more than 5,500 people — were among nursing home residents, accounting for 1 in 6 people living in those facilities, according to the state Department of Public Health.