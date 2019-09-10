The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
Two people featured in photographs published Sept. 9 with the story “Artist showcases piece of fishing heritage” were misidentified, due to incorrect information given to the paper. On page 1, the gentleman on the right is Stefan Edick, executive director of Schooner Adventure. On page 2, John Morris, Schooner Adventure president, is not standing. He is seated third from the right.
