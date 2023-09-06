The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor Andrea Holbrook at 978-675-2713.
Polling places for Wards 4 and 5 were incorrectly listed due to an editor’s error in the story “Where and how to vote in Gloucester preliminary election,” published in print and online.
The correct locations are:
Ward 4, Precinct 1: Beeman Memorial Elementary School, 138 Cherry St.
Ward 4, Precinct 2: Plum Cove Elementary School, 15 Hickory St.
Ward 5, Precinct 1: Magnolia Library and Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
Ward 5, Precinct 2: West Parish Elementary School, 10 Concord St.