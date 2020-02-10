The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
An information box that appeared with the story "New Hampshire presidential primary an open race," published online and in print Monday, incorrectly listed Michael R. Bloomberg. The former New York mayor launched his presidential campaign in November, and his name does not appear on the New Hampshire ballot.
