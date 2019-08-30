The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
* Due to a reporter's error, an incorrect web address was listed for The Gloucester Fund to make donations for Gloucester's Labor Day weekend fireworks show in the story "Fireworks, concert, boat parade Saturday," published in print Friday and online. The correct address is www.thegloucesterfund.org.
* The story "Rockport officials make case for new DPW facilities," published online and in print, requires correction.
Rockport does not have an average property tax rate. It has one rate, which was $9.86 per $1,000 of assessed value in fiscal 2019.
The story also indicated that Article I would need to pass for a withdrawal of $900,000 from the town's Sale of Land fund to take place to meet a funding gap between the project cost and what the town plans to borrow. The is no funding gap. The $900,000 withdrawal is not contingent on that article; selectmen and the Finance Committee endorsed the withdrawal to lower the amount to be borrowed. Article I, if approved, would allow the town to sell several parcels and replenish the Sale of Land fund with the proceeds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.