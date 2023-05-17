The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor Andrea Holbrook at 978-675-2713.
Information included in the Rockport Ramblings column about the Rockport Garden Club's plant sale was incorrect. The club's annual Plant Sale takes place this Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Rockport High School parking lot on Jerden's Lane. The plants are being donated by garden club members from their own gardens, and by local garden centers and nurseries. There will be no free flowers or raffle.