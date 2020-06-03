Correctional officers donate plasma after beating COVID-19 

MIDDLETON — Eight Essex County correctional officers who have recovered from COVID-19 are now trying to help others beat the coronavirus.
The eight correctional officers are donating their convalescent blood plasma to assist patients with their recoveries, Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger announced Monday.
Officers Anthony Yan, Timothy Banahan, Brendan Walsh, Patrick Wortham, John Mahoney, Michelle Mitchell, Almir Hamidovic and Paul Costa have fully recovered from COVID-19 and are now candidates to donate plasma.
"These officers are going above and beyond the call of duty to help others in this battle against COVID-19," Coppinger said in a prepared statement.
"The men and women of the Essex County Sheriff's Department always put public safety first. These donations demonstrate the courage and dedication of all correctional officers, especially during trying times," he continued.
The use of convalescent plasma was used to combat the 1918 pandemic flu. Research continues on how the plasma can help COVID-19 patients.
"I decided to donate my plasma because I wanted to give to those suffering this illness a helping hand. I was fortunate enough to have it for a short amount of time, while others are still out there fighting. I just thought it was the right thing to do," said Yan, who said he had a mild COVID-19 case. with symptoms lasting four days.
To learn more about donating blood or plasma, go to redcrossblood.org.
