The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
The story “Race for 4th Essex on despite redistricting plans,” published online and print, neglected to say what House districts Manchester and Wenham would join if the 4th Essex district is broken up under current redistricting plans. Manchester would join Gloucester, Rockport and Essex in the 5th Essex, now represented by Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester. Wenham would be split between the 6th Essex, held by Rep. Jerry Parisella, D-Beverly, and 13th Essex districts, held by Sally Kerans, D-Danvers.
The headline “Lights moved to Green Street,” published in Monday’s paper, is incorrect. The Gloucester Department of Public Works is working on a design for new softball field at Green Street. It plans to erect the the lights and scoreboard from Mattos Field, now in storage, at the new field.
The story, “Polito speaking at blue economy event,” published Tuesday online only, said registration to attend the the event was available. The in-person capacity is limited to invite-only, however, it will be livestreamed Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 at https://streamography.com/northshoreblueeconomy
.