The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
- Due to incorrect information given the Times, Brent "Ringo" Tarr was misidentified in a photo accompanying the story "Roman candles to spark July 3 for those lost during pandemic," published online and in print.
- The Magnolia Community Farmers Market on Lexington Avenue is not taking place on the Fourth of July. Due to a reporter's error it was included in a listing of holiday events published in print and online
- A Proposition 2 1/2 override requested by Rockport schools and approved by voters last week was mischaracterized in several stories in the run-up to the election. The override amount does not go into the school reserve fund . The school reserve fund is actually fueled by school choice and circuit breaker money. The override amount will be added to the base of the schools’ funding from the town so that the schools do not need to “dip into” their reserve fund and can make it last longer.