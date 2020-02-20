The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
* A correction is needed for the story "Rockport Transfer Station sticker prices to see $15 hike," published online and in print Thursday. The price changes will go into effect on Wednesday, April 1.
* Due to an editor's error, two listings in the Tunes on the Town calendar, published online and in print Thursday, were incorrect. This Saturday, Feb. 22, Mystery Meat will perform at Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., and The Spynz will perform at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave. Both Gloucester shows are at 9 p.m.
