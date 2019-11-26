The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
* The radio station taping the "Seaside Yuletide" concert mentioned in Saturday's "Talk of the Times" column was misidentified, due to a reporter's error. The concert will be recorded by North Shore 104.9 for future broadcast.
* A headline on a Page 1 story published in print only Friday, Nov. 22 needs clarification. The individual in "Art teacher out on bail" is a culinary arts teacher at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School in Danvers. The school has put him on leave and a judge ordered him to stay away from the school while the case is pending.
