* Due to a reporter's error, the story "Rockport Fire suit to move forward," published online and in print Tuesday, needs correction. Beth Ann Renner is not and has not been a member of the Back Beach Neighbors Committee. Attorney Michael Walsh, who represents both the Back Beach Neighbors Committee and Rockport Independent Fire District Petitioners, had subpoenaed Renner to testify in the committee's district court case against the town of Rockport. Renner told the Times she is not supportive of the Back Beach Neighbors Committee's suit against the town.
* Information attached to a photograph accompanying the online version of the story "'Chasing hope' to save trapped Afghans" requires correction. The photo depicted an Afghan, not an American, soldier approaching a home on a beautiful, sunlit day in Afghanistan. The photo is among those taken by Ben Brody in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2016 and included in his exhibit "Endgame: Afghanistan," and later in his 2019 book, "Attention Servicemember."