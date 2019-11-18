The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
* Due to an editor's error, an incorrect time was listed for a gun forum at Gloucester High in "Talk of the Times: Homer show breaks museum records," published online and in print. The forum, being organized by the League of Women Voters of Cape Ann, will take place at the school, 32 Leslie O Johnson Road, on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
* A photograph of the Rev. Anne Deneen, which was published with the story "Locals hold onto optimism despite news fatigue" online and in print, was wrongly attributed. The reverend supplied the photo.
