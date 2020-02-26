The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
* The story "Work for a new generation," published online and in Wednesday's paper requires clarification. The Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute received a $940,569 state grant to used to build and outfit a biomanufacturing training lab at GMGI's Gloucester Biotechnology Academy, not by GMGI itself.
* An incorrect web address was listed in the story "Swan selected as winner of medal competition," published online and in print Wednesday. The address in article, gloucesterma400.com, contains details about the medal and contest. More information about the Gloucester Celebrations Corp. and the city's plans in celebrating 400 years can be found at gloucesterma400.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.