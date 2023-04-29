The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor Andrea Holbrook at 978-675-2713.
Due to editor's error, Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell's last name was dropped from the original version of the story, "Listing of Andrew's Point home raises questions about Atlantic Path lawsuits," published online and in print.
Information accompanying a photo related to the story "Adventure's uncovering signals upcoming sailing season," published online and in print, was incorrect. Capt. Christa Miller-Shelley was shown not on the schooner bowsprit but its boom to remove its plastic winter covering.