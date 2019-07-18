The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
• The original versions of the story "Plastic bag ban caught in political crosswind," about a proposed ban on single-use plastic bags and a subsequent editorial, both published in print and online, misstated some details of the initial plan backed by nearly 100 lawmakers. In addition to banning most plastic bags, it would have required retailers to charge customers a 10-cent fee for use of a paper bag, while allowing retailers to sell reusable bags for no less than 10 cents each. That provision was made optional in a rewritten version of the bill, which is still pending.
• Two events related to Doug Aitken's "New Horizon" at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, featured in the article "Reflecting on the future," published online and in print, have different admission fees for Trustees of Reservations members and children. The events are $40 for adults, $25 for Trustees members and students, and free for children younger than 6.
