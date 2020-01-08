The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
Corrections are needed for the story "Parents: Middle school stabbing victim on the mend," published online and in Wednesday's paper. As of last summer, Nickey Mullen no longer works for Lahey Health Behavioral Services. She offered her services at Tuesday's parent forum as a 14-year consultant of Riverside Trauma Center. Mullen is also a private consultant (Mullen Consulting LLC) for employee assistance for local municipalities and private companies and organizations.
Also Superintendent Rob Liebow was misnamed.
