A Times story on Feb. 3, "No path forward yet after chief fired," incorrectly described a lawsuit filed by 11 Rockport taxpayers. The suit does not accuse town officials of working illegally to replace volunteer firefighters with full-time staff. Instead, it says officials violated the Town Charter and state law in creating Town Administrator Mitch Vieira’s contracted position as public safety commissioner; the emergency service director position; Dinamary Horvath’s appointment as a “quasi-special counsel” investigating Fire Chief James Doyle; and an upcoming audit of the Fire Department.
In an interview with 1623 Studios, a Times reporter said Horvath was part of team hired by the town in 2019 to investigate several firefighters. As far as the Times is aware, Horvath was the only investigator. Also, Doyle was reappointed to the Board of Fire Engineers for fiscal 2020 and remained on the board until Feb. 3.