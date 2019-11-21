The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
The article "Rockport students offering free concerts," published online and in print, needs correction. The Rockport Middle School Chmaber Music Concert is Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. in Rockport at 7 p.m. The concert will feature a combination of classical music and pop music, the latter arranged by the students in small groups.
