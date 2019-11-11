The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
* The article "I will always be in their debt: Marine veteran speaks of love and loss," published online and on Page 1 of Saturday's Times, requires correction. When American soldiers stormed the island of Iwo Jima on Feb. 19, 1945, there were 230 Marines in Larry Kirby's company.
* The article "McQuilken will challenge Moulton in primary," published online and on Page 1 in Friday's Times, omitted 6th District congressional candidate Nathaniel Mulcahy. Mulcahy, of Rockport, has a campaign website saying he’s running as a progressive Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.